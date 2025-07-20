BJP Leader Meenakshi Lekhi Injured During Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
Senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi was injured after falling from a horse during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in Tibet. She returned to India for medical attention. Due to adverse weather, she will be airlifted from Gunji camp to a hospital once conditions improve. She is currently under medical supervision.
Senior BJP leader and former Union minister of state Meenakshi Lekhi sustained injuries after a horse riding accident in Tibet, while participating in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Due to her injuries, she has returned to India, according to official statements on Sunday.
Lekhi, a part of the second group of pilgrims, fell from a horse in Darchin, Tibet, and was initially assisted by Chinese authorities to reach Lipulekh. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) then transported her to Gunji camp in India.
As per officials, adverse weather conditions delayed her airlift to the hospital. Pithoragarh District Information Officer and Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate have informed that Lekhi is under ITBP medical care and is set to be flown out once the weather permits.
