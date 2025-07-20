Left Menu

BJP Leader Meenakshi Lekhi Injured During Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

Senior BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi was injured after falling from a horse during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra in Tibet. She returned to India for medical attention. Due to adverse weather, she will be airlifted from Gunji camp to a hospital once conditions improve. She is currently under medical supervision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pithoragarh | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:22 IST
BJP Leader Meenakshi Lekhi Injured During Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
Meenakshi Lekhi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister of state Meenakshi Lekhi sustained injuries after a horse riding accident in Tibet, while participating in the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Due to her injuries, she has returned to India, according to official statements on Sunday.

Lekhi, a part of the second group of pilgrims, fell from a horse in Darchin, Tibet, and was initially assisted by Chinese authorities to reach Lipulekh. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) then transported her to Gunji camp in India.

As per officials, adverse weather conditions delayed her airlift to the hospital. Pithoragarh District Information Officer and Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate have informed that Lekhi is under ITBP medical care and is set to be flown out once the weather permits.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025