Punjab's Educational Leap: A New Library for Dhuri Town
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has inaugurated a state-of-the-art public library in Dhuri town. Built at a cost of Rs 1.59 crore, the library features modern amenities like Wi-Fi and solar power. The initiative aims to enhance education and community development in the rural areas of Punjab.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurated a new state-of-the-art public library in Dhuri town, Sangrur district, spending Rs 1.59 crore on its construction. This library is equipped with modern features such as Wi-Fi connectivity and solar power, enhancing accessibility and sustainability.
The two-storey building spans 3,710 square feet and offers a collection of world-class books covering contemporary literature and curriculum-based subjects. It serves as an educational hub that attracts book lovers and promotes literacy and community growth, especially in rural areas.
Emphasizing the importance of public libraries, Mann stated that they act as catalysts for reading habits among youth and contribute significantly to their academic and personal development. The state plans to develop similar digitally connected libraries in every assembly constituency to cater to educational needs across Punjab.
