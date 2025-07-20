Left Menu

Spiritual Force Unites for Drug-Free Bharat: Kashi Declaration Ignites Hope

At the Youth Spiritual Summit in Varanasi, Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya urged spiritual institutions to lead a campaign for a drug-free India. The Kashi Declaration was adopted, pledging a multi-faceted approach to tackle substance abuse. Youth-led initiatives under the MY Bharat framework aim to transform society by 2047.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized the role of spiritual institutions in the campaign for a drug-free India, during the Youth Spiritual Summit in Varanasi. He marked these entities as crucial to the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat' initiative.

With more than 600 youth leaders and over 120 spiritual organizations participating, the summit adopted the Kashi Declaration. This document calls for a national consensus on addressing substance abuse as both a public health and societal issue, outlining strategies including the formation of a Joint National Committee and a national support network.

The MY Bharat framework supports the declaration's goals through youth-led campaigns, aiming to eradicate drug addiction by 2047. Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla lauded the sacred initiative, stressing the importance of youth steering the nation's transformation.

