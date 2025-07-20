Left Menu

Empowering Traditions: Rashtra Sevika Samiti's Call for Global Welfare and Awareness

Shantakka, Chief of Rashtra Sevika Samiti, emphasized global welfare and happiness as core Hindu values during the semi-annual meeting in Nagpur. Celebrating 90 years in 2026, the Samiti plans centenary events, addressing youth addiction crises, and commended the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful address during the semi-annual meeting of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Shantakka, the head of the women's wing of the RSS, highlighted the importance of global welfare as a fundamental aspect of Hindu philosophy. The event took place in Nagpur, showcasing a message of universal happiness.

The organisation, which turns 90 in 2026, outlined its plans for expanding its reach and involving volunteers in centennial celebrations. A resolution focusing on youth addiction was passed, advocating for the inclusion of de-addiction programs in governmental and educational policies.

In appreciation of national service, an acknowledgment was given to the Indian Army and government for the successful completion of Operation Sindoor. The meeting witnessed participation from 411 representatives across various provinces, underscoring the Samiti's broad influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

