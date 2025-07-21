Meghalaya: Blueprint for a Self-Reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Meghalaya's development trajectory, citing it as a model for a self-reliant India. His endorsement followed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's visit to the state, where she reported on significant progress.

Sitharaman's observations, posted on social media, spotlighted Meghalaya's transformation through tourism, youth and women's empowerment, and government schemes such as the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana and the Vibrant Village Programme. These initiatives, she suggested, have paved the way for a self-sufficient future.

Furthermore, the state's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, has ambitious plans to drive Meghalaya's economy to USD 1 billion by 2028, showcasing a strong commitment to growth and self-reliance.