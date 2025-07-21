Unveiling 'Rangeen': A Satirical Take on Love and Betrayal

Prime Video has launched the trailer for its latest relationship drama series, 'Rangeen'. Starring Viineet Kumar Siingh and Rajshri Deshpande, the series delves into themes of betrayal and personal growth.

Produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, 'Rangeen' is the brainchild of writers and creators Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi. It follows Adarsh, a mild-mannered, middle-aged man, whose life spirals into chaos upon discovering his wife Naina's infidelity.

Narrating a story beyond typical rom-com themes, 'Rangeen' is directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua, promising a blend of humor and emotional honesty. The drama will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 25, reaching audiences in over 240 countries and territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)