Left Menu

Unveiling 'Rangeen': A Satirical Take on Love and Betrayal

Prime Video releases the trailer for the relationship drama series 'Rangeen', featuring Viineet Kumar Singh and Rajshri Deshpande. Created by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi, it explores themes of betrayal and personal awakening. Directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua, it premieres globally on July 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:26 IST
Unveiling 'Rangeen': A Satirical Take on Love and Betrayal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Video has launched the trailer for its latest relationship drama series, 'Rangeen'. Starring Viineet Kumar Siingh and Rajshri Deshpande, the series delves into themes of betrayal and personal growth.

Produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, 'Rangeen' is the brainchild of writers and creators Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi. It follows Adarsh, a mild-mannered, middle-aged man, whose life spirals into chaos upon discovering his wife Naina's infidelity.

Narrating a story beyond typical rom-com themes, 'Rangeen' is directed by Kopal Naithani and Pranjal Dua, promising a blend of humor and emotional honesty. The drama will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 25, reaching audiences in over 240 countries and territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025