MAMI Mumbai Film Festival: A Cinematic Hiatus

The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, a staple for Mumbai cinephiles, will not hold its 2025 edition. Instead, it is set to return in 2026 with new leadership and a refreshed vision, according to festival director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur's announcement.

Dungarpur, noted for his work in film restoration, took to social media to request understanding from festival fans. He emphasized the goal of revamping the festival to enhance its role as a platform for showcasing independent, regional, and classic cinema from both India and abroad.

While the absence of the festival this year has been met with disappointment, filmmaker Tanuja Chandra expressed hope that the event will come back stronger than ever. The MAMI Mumbai Film Festival has been a beacon of contemporary world cinema since its inception in 1997.