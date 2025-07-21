Maharashtra Powers Up as Global Creator Economy Hub
Maharashtra aims to become a global leader in the creator economy by training a skilled workforce through collaboration between the Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation and the Film and Television Institute of India. This partnership focuses on certifying creative talents and expanding opportunities in the entertainment sector.
Maharashtra is positioning itself to become a pivotal hub in the global creator economy, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The state plans to achieve this by fostering a skilled and technically proficient workforce through a new strategic partnership.
On Monday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation (MFSCDC) and the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). This collaboration, guided by the state's cultural affairs department, aims to offer quality training in creative and technical skills essential for the film, television, and digital content industries.
Fadnavis emphasized the importance of certified training in the rapidly expanding creator economy, which grew from Rs 92,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore within just 100 days. The initiative promises to open up professional avenues for many talented individuals, especially those from rural and semi-urban regions, by decentralizing FTII's reach. Actor and FTII chairperson R Madhavan highlighted the burgeoning talent from smaller towns and India's potent soft power in storytelling.
