Spotlight on Indian Indie Films at Busan's Asian Project Market

Actor Soni Razdan's film 'Difficult Daughters', produced by her daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt, is among the four films from India selected for this year's Asian Project Market at the Busan International Film Festival.

Along with Razdan's film, 'Lanka' by Saurav Rai and 'Moon' by Pradip Kurbah will also represent India. The Asian Project Market has set a record, with 455 submissions from 44 countries and only 30 projects from 15 countries being selected. This prestigious platform is essential for discovering new talent and facilitating global co-production deals.

The Busan International Film Festival, scheduled from September 17 to 26, continues to be a launching pad for filmmakers, fostering collaborations and highlighting diverse storytelling from across Asia.