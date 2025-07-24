Meghalaya's 'Moon' Shines at Busan Film Fest

Meghalaya filmmaker Pradip Kurbah has achieved a significant milestone with his upcoming movie, 'Moon', as it has been selected for the Asian Project Market (APM) at the prestigious 2025 Busan International Film Festival.

Chosen from a competitive pool of 455 submissions spanning 44 countries, this accomplishment marks another feather in the cap for Kurbah. Through a collaboration with Kurbah Films, Hello Meghalaya, and Shiven Arts, the film delves into themes of emotional isolation, guilt, and resilience.

With filming slated for winter, 'Moon' promises to use the season's atmospheric tone to enhance its storytelling, examining how empathy and connection can heal wounds. The 2025 Asian Project Market runs from September 20 to 23 at BEXCO, Busan.

(With inputs from agencies.)