Left Menu

Meghalaya's 'Moon' Shines at Busan Film Fest

Pradip Kurbah's film 'Moon' has been selected for the Asian Project Market at the 2025 Busan International Film Festival. The collaboration between Kurbah Films, Hello Meghalaya, and Shiven Arts explores themes of emotional isolation and resilience, aiming to capture critical audience attention with its compelling narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 24-07-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 14:18 IST
Meghalaya's 'Moon' Shines at Busan Film Fest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya filmmaker Pradip Kurbah has achieved a significant milestone with his upcoming movie, 'Moon', as it has been selected for the Asian Project Market (APM) at the prestigious 2025 Busan International Film Festival.

Chosen from a competitive pool of 455 submissions spanning 44 countries, this accomplishment marks another feather in the cap for Kurbah. Through a collaboration with Kurbah Films, Hello Meghalaya, and Shiven Arts, the film delves into themes of emotional isolation, guilt, and resilience.

With filming slated for winter, 'Moon' promises to use the season's atmospheric tone to enhance its storytelling, examining how empathy and connection can heal wounds. The 2025 Asian Project Market runs from September 20 to 23 at BEXCO, Busan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025