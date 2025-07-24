Left Menu

Curtain Falls: Remembering Theatre Legend Rajinder Nath

Rajinder Nath, an iconic figure in Indian theatre and the first director of the Shri Ram Centre, passed away at 91. Known for his Hindi adaptations of notable productions, Nath's contributions to theatre are celebrated widely. He launched Abhiyan Theatre Group in 1967, fostering Hindi scripts and productions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:04 IST
Curtain Falls: Remembering Theatre Legend Rajinder Nath
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned theatre artist Rajinder Nath, the first director of the Shri Ram Centre, died at his home on Thursday morning due to age-related health issues. At 91, he leaves behind a legacy in Indian theatre and two children.

Born in 1934 in Dalwal, now Pakistan, Nath was a pivotal figure in theatre, leading the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts twice between 1976 and 1989. He founded the Abhiyan Theatre Group in 1967, pioneering Hindi renditions of original Indian scripts.

Known for translating and adapting plays by Vijay Tendulkar and Badal Sircar, he received the Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 1977 for his direction. Nath's passing prompted tributes from the Press Club of India, which honored his profound impact on theatre and expressed condolences to his family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025