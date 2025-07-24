Curtain Falls: Remembering Theatre Legend Rajinder Nath

Renowned theatre artist Rajinder Nath, the first director of the Shri Ram Centre, died at his home on Thursday morning due to age-related health issues. At 91, he leaves behind a legacy in Indian theatre and two children.

Born in 1934 in Dalwal, now Pakistan, Nath was a pivotal figure in theatre, leading the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts twice between 1976 and 1989. He founded the Abhiyan Theatre Group in 1967, pioneering Hindi renditions of original Indian scripts.

Known for translating and adapting plays by Vijay Tendulkar and Badal Sircar, he received the Sangeet Natak Akademi award in 1977 for his direction. Nath's passing prompted tributes from the Press Club of India, which honored his profound impact on theatre and expressed condolences to his family.

