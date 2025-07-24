Chhari Mubarak's Sacred Journey: Age-Old Rituals and Divine Prayers

The saffron-robed Chhari Mubarak, a holy mace representing Lord Shiva, was carried to the historic Shankaracharya temple on Thursday for special prayers during 'Haryali-Amavasya,' a part of the traditional Amarnath Yatra.

Led by Mahant Deependra Giri, the procession included fervent rituals held at the Gopadri hills temple. The atmosphere resonated with the sound of conch shells as vedic hymns were chanted in prayer for Jammu and Kashmir's peace and prosperity.

Continuing its spiritual itinerary, the Chhari Mubarak will visit several sacred locations, culminating in pujan and darshan at the cave shrine on 'Shravan-Purnima,' followed by a ceremonial 'visarjan' in Lidder river.

(With inputs from agencies.)