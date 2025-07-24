Left Menu

Chhari Mubarak's Sacred Journey: Age-Old Rituals and Divine Prayers

The holy mace of Lord Shiva, known as Chhari Mubarak, was taken to the Shankaracharya temple for special prayers during the annual Amarnath Yatra. Led by Mahant Deependra Giri, rituals were performed, invoking collective prayers for Jammu and Kashmir. The journey will continue with visits to various sacred sites.

Srinagar | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

The saffron-robed Chhari Mubarak, a holy mace representing Lord Shiva, was carried to the historic Shankaracharya temple on Thursday for special prayers during 'Haryali-Amavasya,' a part of the traditional Amarnath Yatra.

Led by Mahant Deependra Giri, the procession included fervent rituals held at the Gopadri hills temple. The atmosphere resonated with the sound of conch shells as vedic hymns were chanted in prayer for Jammu and Kashmir's peace and prosperity.

Continuing its spiritual itinerary, the Chhari Mubarak will visit several sacred locations, culminating in pujan and darshan at the cave shrine on 'Shravan-Purnima,' followed by a ceremonial 'visarjan' in Lidder river.

(With inputs from agencies.)

