Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Probe Report on Tragic Stampede

The Karnataka cabinet accepted Justice John Michael D’Cunha’s report on the fatal stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium during an RCB victory parade, leading to the death of 11 individuals. The cabinet plans legal action against involved organizations and departmental inquiries into the police officers mentioned in the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Karnataka's cabinet has approved the report filed by Justice John Michael D'Cunha concerning the tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, resulting in 11 fatalities and several injuries.

In the aftermath, the government will pursue legal action against private entities tied to the event, including the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and DNA Entertainment Networks, according to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

A departmental inquiry is set for police personnel involved, as outlined by Justice D'Cunha's findings. This judicial investigation was commissioned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the incident during RCB's celebratory parade after their successful IPL stint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

