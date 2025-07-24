Karnataka Cabinet Greenlights Probe Report on Tragic Stampede

Karnataka's cabinet has approved the report filed by Justice John Michael D'Cunha concerning the tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, resulting in 11 fatalities and several injuries.

In the aftermath, the government will pursue legal action against private entities tied to the event, including the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and DNA Entertainment Networks, according to Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

A departmental inquiry is set for police personnel involved, as outlined by Justice D'Cunha's findings. This judicial investigation was commissioned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the incident during RCB's celebratory parade after their successful IPL stint.

