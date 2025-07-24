Left Menu

MG SELECT Experience Centre: Reimagining Luxury in Delhi's Automotive Scene

JSW MG Motor India opens its first MG SELECT Experience Centre in Delhi, aiming to redefine automotive luxury. With state-of-the-art facilities and exclusive product lines, MG SELECT offers tailored luxury experiences, emphasizing innovation and sustainability. Their vision aligns with redefining India's luxury automotive landscape, setting new benchmarks for luxury car buyers.

JSW MG Motor India has launched its inaugural MG SELECT Experience Centre in Delhi, signifying a new era in automotive luxury. MG SELECT embodies the philosophy of 'Reimagining Luxury' by offering personalized and sensorial experiences for car buyers through its iconic product line.

Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director of JSW MG Motor India, highlighted the exponential growth of luxury consumption in recent years. With MG SELECT, they aim to create a niche and elevate the car ownership journey, aligning with dealer partners to set new benchmarks in luxury automotive innovation.

The experience centre, located in Mohan Cooperative Industrial Area, features a design inspired by art galleries, showcasing cars as sculptural art. MG SELECT will inaugurate 14 more centres across 13 cities, supporting its commitment to a smart and sustainable automotive ecosystem.

