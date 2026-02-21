Left Menu

Remembering Nutan: A Cinematic Legend's Lasting Legacy

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff paid tribute to legendary actress Nutan on her 35th death anniversary, sharing a poignant video on Instagram featuring black-and-white images. Nutan, known for classic films such as 'Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki,' worked with Shroff in two 1985 films and passed away from cancer in 1991.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 12:16 IST
Remembering Nutan: A Cinematic Legend's Lasting Legacy
Nutan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Jackie Shroff honored the late cinema legend Nutan on the 35th anniversary of her passing with a heartfelt social media post. Sharing a nostalgic video filled with black-and-white photographs of Nutan on Instagram, Shroff reminisced about the celebrated actress.

Nutan, born in 1936 and passing away in 1991 at the age of 54, left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. In 1990, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, a battle she unfortunately succumbed to the following year.

Renowned for her roles in classic films like 'Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki,' 'Milan,' and 'Saraswatichandra,' Nutan's acting legacy continues to inspire. She shared the screen with Shroff in the 1985 films 'Yudh' and 'Paisa Yeh Paisa.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Brazil Set Ambitious $20 Billion Trade Goal

India-Brazil Set Ambitious $20 Billion Trade Goal

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Securely Supported in Defamation Case by New Surety

Rahul Gandhi Securely Supported in Defamation Case by New Surety

 India
3
Demand for Resignation Amidst Aviation Inquiry

Demand for Resignation Amidst Aviation Inquiry

 India
4
Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026