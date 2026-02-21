Remembering Nutan: A Cinematic Legend's Lasting Legacy

Bollywood icon Jackie Shroff honored the late cinema legend Nutan on the 35th anniversary of her passing with a heartfelt social media post. Sharing a nostalgic video filled with black-and-white photographs of Nutan on Instagram, Shroff reminisced about the celebrated actress.

Nutan, born in 1936 and passing away in 1991 at the age of 54, left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. In 1990, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, a battle she unfortunately succumbed to the following year.

Renowned for her roles in classic films like 'Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki,' 'Milan,' and 'Saraswatichandra,' Nutan's acting legacy continues to inspire. She shared the screen with Shroff in the 1985 films 'Yudh' and 'Paisa Yeh Paisa.'

(With inputs from agencies.)