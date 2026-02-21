Rahul Gandhi Faces Bhiwandi Court in Defamation Case

In a significant legal development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Bhiwandi magistrate's court on Saturday to provide a new surety in a longstanding defamation case. Filed by an RSS activist, the case accuses Gandhi of making defamatory remarks during a 2014 political rally.

The opposition leader, accompanied by newly appointed guarantor Harshwardhan Sapkal, presented himself at the court following the passing of his previous guarantor, former Union Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar. The formalities, which included signing a fresh bail bond, were completed swiftly.

Gandhi's lawyer, Narayan Iyer, expressed confidence in the judicial outcome. "We believe in the Indian judiciary and expect a fair trial," stated Iyer. The court has granted Gandhi permanent exemption from future appearances, as the defense prepares for upcoming procedural steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)