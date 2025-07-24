Family Grieves Lost Heirloom Amidst Stampede Tragedy

In a heart-wrenching turn of events following the tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, a grieving mother has reported the disappearance of her daughter's precious earrings during the post-mortem process.

Ashwini, the mother of the deceased 14-year-old Divyanshi, has filed a complaint with the Commercial Street Police, alleging that the earrings, which held immense sentimental value, were missing upon her daughter's body being returned.

The police have launched an investigation under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, aiming to uncover the truth behind these allegations amidst an ongoing probe into the catastrophic stampede event.

(With inputs from agencies.)