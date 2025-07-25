Mother Teresa Film to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Teona Strugar Mitevska, an acclaimed Macedonian director, is set to premiere her latest film 'Mother' at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival. The film is inspired by the life of Mother Teresa and features Swedish actress Noomi Rapace portraying the iconic nun, later canonized as Saint Teresa.

Set in 1948 Kolkata, 'Mother' captures a defining period in Teresa's life shortly after World War II, before she founded her own congregation, the Missionaries of Charity. Significant portions of the film were shot across iconic Kolkata locations in 2024, with the support of the local administration and cine technicians.

Produced through international collaboration, 'Mother' marks its place in the prestigious Orizzonti section, dedicated to innovative storytelling in global cinema. The film's debut in this competitive category highlights its potential to introduce new aesthetic and expressive directions in contemporary cinematography.

