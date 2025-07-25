Mother Teresa Film to Premiere at Venice Film Festival
Teona Strugar Mitevska's film 'Mother', inspired by Mother Teresa's life, debuts at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. Starring Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, it focuses on Teresa's post-WWII life in Kolkata. The film, shot in 2024 in India, reflects innovative storytelling and aesthetic directions.
- Country:
- India
Teona Strugar Mitevska, an acclaimed Macedonian director, is set to premiere her latest film 'Mother' at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival. The film is inspired by the life of Mother Teresa and features Swedish actress Noomi Rapace portraying the iconic nun, later canonized as Saint Teresa.
Set in 1948 Kolkata, 'Mother' captures a defining period in Teresa's life shortly after World War II, before she founded her own congregation, the Missionaries of Charity. Significant portions of the film were shot across iconic Kolkata locations in 2024, with the support of the local administration and cine technicians.
Produced through international collaboration, 'Mother' marks its place in the prestigious Orizzonti section, dedicated to innovative storytelling in global cinema. The film's debut in this competitive category highlights its potential to introduce new aesthetic and expressive directions in contemporary cinematography.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Want J&K, Bengal to work in close coordination in industries, tourism sector: Omar Abdullah after meeting Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.
Justice March: A Protest Against Injustice at Kolkata Law College
Picklebay India Tour 2025: Kolkata's Pickleball Extravaganza
PRSI Kolkata Elects New Leadership, Commits to Digital Transformation
Reviving Heritage: Kolkata's Iconic Kumartuli Ghat Gets a Makeover