Nature's Elegance Unveiled: Suneet Varma's 'Sehr' Collection Lights Up India Couture Week

Designer Suneet Varma presented 'Sehr', inspired by twilight's mystique, at the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week. Featuring nature-themed silhouettes, the collection included lehengas, sarees, and gowns with intricate embroidery and a color palette of jewel tones and pastels. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was the showstopper in an off-white lehenga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 14:08 IST
On the second day of the Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week, designer Suneet Varma debuted his 'Sehr' collection, drawing inspiration from the enigmatic beauty of twilight. The event, held at the Taj Palace Hotel, showcased a blend of nature-infused silhouettes, romantic textures, and intricate embroidery, enchanting the audience with its ethereal charm.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, an entrepreneur and jewelry designer, took on the role of muse for Varma's collection. Her graceful walk in an off-white lehenga adorned with silver and floral embroidery epitomized the collection's theme. The color palette ranged from jewel tones to ethereal pastels, with standout darker hues like midnight blue and charcoal black, seamlessly combined with natural motifs.

The immersive show featured models wearing headpieces in bird-like shapes, accentuated by Varma's exploration of femininity and accompanied by sensuous musical tracks interwoven with natural sounds. Reuniting with Varma after 18 years, Sahni expressed her admiration for the collection, highlighting her favorite garment and praising the enchanting set and theme. The Indian Couture Week will continue until July 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

