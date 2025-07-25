Stellan Skarsgard to Receive Heart of Sarajevo Award at Sarajevo Film Festival

Renowned Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard will be recognized with the distinguished Heart of Sarajevo award during the upcoming Sarajevo Film Festival in August, Deadline reports. Skarsgard is celebrated not only for his impactful roles across international cinema but also for his enduring friendship with the festival. He is notably a curator and patron of the Katrin Cartlidge Foundation, whose scholarships are awarded at the festival.

Skarsgard expressed his admiration for the festival's commitment to powerful storytelling and its zest for life, telling Deadline, "The Sarajevo Film Festival remains unwavering and driven in its aim to highlight subjects of great consequence, underscored by an intense lust for life. I love going there." The actor joins a prestigious list of past honorees, including cinematic luminaries like Meg Ryan, Alexander Payne, and Angelina Jolie.

Jovan Marjanovic, director of the Sarajevo Film Festival, praised Skarsgard's profound contributions to cinema, stating, "It is a true honor to present the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo to Stellan Skarsgard, an actor of remarkable depth, strength, and integrity. Stellan has been a longtime friend of Sarajevo, and we are delighted to welcome him back." With over 150 TV and film appearances, Skarsgard began his lasting career with a Swedish TV series at age fifteen and achieved international fame with a Silver Bear-winning performance in 1982.

