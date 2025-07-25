Left Menu

A R Rahman Teams Up with OpenAI CEO for 'Secret Mountain' AI Music Project

A R Rahman collaborates with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on a groundbreaking AI music initiative named 'Secret Mountain'. This virtual global band aims to inspire Indian minds to leverage AI tools. Rahman introduced the project's story featuring a character named Luna on his Instagram and YouTube channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:22 IST
A R Rahman Teams Up with OpenAI CEO for 'Secret Mountain' AI Music Project
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned composer A R Rahman is collaborating with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on a pioneering AI music project called 'Secret Mountain'. The venture is described as a 'virtual global band' designed to inspire and empower Indian talents through AI technology.

On Friday, Rahman shared this exciting announcement via an Instagram post, showing him alongside Altman. The composer expressed enthusiasm about the project and its potential to address generational challenges with AI tools.

The storyline of the project features Luna, a young woman who ventures into the enigmatic realm of Secret Mountain, meeting diverse musical characters. Rahman teased the project last year on his YouTube channel with a video introduction by Luna, hinting at the theme of personal discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025