A R Rahman Teams Up with OpenAI CEO for 'Secret Mountain' AI Music Project

Renowned composer A R Rahman is collaborating with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on a pioneering AI music project called 'Secret Mountain'. The venture is described as a 'virtual global band' designed to inspire and empower Indian talents through AI technology.

On Friday, Rahman shared this exciting announcement via an Instagram post, showing him alongside Altman. The composer expressed enthusiasm about the project and its potential to address generational challenges with AI tools.

The storyline of the project features Luna, a young woman who ventures into the enigmatic realm of Secret Mountain, meeting diverse musical characters. Rahman teased the project last year on his YouTube channel with a video introduction by Luna, hinting at the theme of personal discovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)