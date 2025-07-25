Bollywood Glamour Lifts Morale of Wounded Kargil Soldiers

In a compelling new book, Dr. Arup Ratan Basu shares his experiences as an Army surgeon during the Kargil War, highlighting the unexpected visit from Bollywood stars that brought a lift in morale. The actors, including Salman Khan and Suniel Shetty, lightened the atmosphere at an army medical unit with their presence.

While some celebrities showed genuine concern, others appeared casual during their visit, as the surgeon vividly recalls. Salman Khan's humor and Suniel Shetty's emotional reactions left a lasting impression on the soldiers, who eagerly sought photos and autographs as cherished mementos of the event.

The interactions brought joy and excitement to the soldiers, including lighter moments that lingered even after the stars departed. Dr. Basu's account offers an intimate look at the soldier's struggles and the emotional support brought by an unexpected celebrity visit amid the hostilities.

