Left Menu

Thrissur Gamer Mia Wins Mahindra BE 6 in Groundbreaking BGMI Giveaway

Mia Joseph, a local gamer from Thrissur, triumphs in the BGMI x Mahindra “BE 6 Giveaway” campaign, securing a Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUV. The campaign, a first-of-its-kind collaboration, attracted significant attention in India with 400 million impressions, showcasing innovative convergence between gaming and automotive sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:52 IST
Thrissur Gamer Mia Wins Mahindra BE 6 in Groundbreaking BGMI Giveaway
Gamer

Thrissur witnessed an exciting moment as local gamer Mia Joseph was awarded a new Mahindra BE 6 Electric SUV. Emerging victorious in the notable BGMI x Mahindra "BE 6 Giveaway" campaign, Mia captured national attention through an engaging series of themed missions inside BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA.

The competition, lasting from January to mid-February 2025, encouraged players across the nation to upload gameplay videos, with the top entry earning the ultimate prize. Mia's standout performance made her the emblem of this pioneering gaming and automotive collaboration.

Generating roughly 400 million impressions on BGMI's YouTube and Instagram, the campaign successfully merged digital gaming and automotive interests, demonstrating both KRAFTON's and Mahindra's dedication to engaging the next generation through innovative experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025