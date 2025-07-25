Thrissur Gamer Mia Wins Mahindra BE 6 in Groundbreaking BGMI Giveaway

Thrissur witnessed an exciting moment as local gamer Mia Joseph was awarded a new Mahindra BE 6 Electric SUV. Emerging victorious in the notable BGMI x Mahindra "BE 6 Giveaway" campaign, Mia captured national attention through an engaging series of themed missions inside BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA.

The competition, lasting from January to mid-February 2025, encouraged players across the nation to upload gameplay videos, with the top entry earning the ultimate prize. Mia's standout performance made her the emblem of this pioneering gaming and automotive collaboration.

Generating roughly 400 million impressions on BGMI's YouTube and Instagram, the campaign successfully merged digital gaming and automotive interests, demonstrating both KRAFTON's and Mahindra's dedication to engaging the next generation through innovative experiences.

