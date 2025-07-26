Left Menu

'Gen V' season 2 to stream on Prime Video from September 17

The second season of the much-awaited drama series Gen V is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 17, the makers announced on Saturday. The spin-off series to The Boys will have its first three episodes out on September 17, followed by weekly releases leading up to the season finale on October 22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 12:01 IST
'Gen V' season 2 to stream on Prime Video from September 17
  • Country:
  • India

The second season of the much-awaited drama series "Gen V" is set to premiere on Prime Video on September 17, the makers announced on Saturday. The spin-off series to "The Boys" will have its first three episodes out on September 17, followed by weekly releases leading up to the season finale on October 22. The makers also released the trailer. In the new season, school is back in session at Godolkin University. As America reckons with the growing power of Homelander, a mysterious new Dean ushers in a regime focused on making young Supes more powerful than ever, according to a press release. It stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity and Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher.

Michele Fazekas serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

Executive producers include Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Neal H Moritz, among others The first season of the series premiered on Prime Video in 2023 and consisted of eight episodes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of statehood to J-K

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls for unified political approach on restoration of stat...

 India
2
Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell

Justice Department completes interview with Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine M...

 United States
3
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural economies gain competitive edge through digital connectivity

Supply chain resilience hinges on structured data governance

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025