Crisis at Ajmer Sharif: Leaders Demand Urgent Repairs

A group of Muslim leaders met with Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, urging immediate intervention over the deteriorating condition of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah complex. They demanded action after recent rains led to structural failures, including a collapsed roof and severe seepage.

The leaders blamed Dargah CEO Bilal Khan and the committee for the neglect, and criticized the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs for not fully constituting the Dargah Committee in the past three years, posing risks to thousands of devotees.

Assured by Governor Bagde of a report from the Ajmer district magistrate, the leaders also opposed an administrative notice disowning responsibility for structural issues, terming it 'irresponsible and insensitive'.

(With inputs from agencies.)