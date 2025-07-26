Left Menu

Crisis at Ajmer Sharif: Leaders Demand Urgent Repairs

Muslim leaders have called for immediate action to address the poor condition of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah complex. They attribute the damages, including structural collapses, to neglect by the Dargah Committee and call out government inaction. The Rajasthan Governor has been urged to intervene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A group of Muslim leaders met with Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, urging immediate intervention over the deteriorating condition of the Ajmer Sharif Dargah complex. They demanded action after recent rains led to structural failures, including a collapsed roof and severe seepage.

The leaders blamed Dargah CEO Bilal Khan and the committee for the neglect, and criticized the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs for not fully constituting the Dargah Committee in the past three years, posing risks to thousands of devotees.

Assured by Governor Bagde of a report from the Ajmer district magistrate, the leaders also opposed an administrative notice disowning responsibility for structural issues, terming it 'irresponsible and insensitive'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

