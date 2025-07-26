Honoring Valor: Sapta Shakti Command Marks 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Indian Army's Sapta Shakti Command paid heartfelt tribute to the valorous martyrs of the 1999 Kargil War during the commemoration of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh led floral tributes at Jaipur Military Station, acknowledging the supreme sacrifice of the Kargil heroes. Expressing gratitude towards the families of the martyrs, he encouraged the command to remain ever vigilant in safeguarding national security. A motivational event aimed at students was also organized, reinforcing the values of courage and patriotism.

Students participated in a guided tour of Prerna Sthal and Battle Park, gaining insights into military operations and honoring the bravery of the armed forces. Observed annually on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory in the 1999 conflict with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)