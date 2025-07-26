Left Menu

Modi Marks New Chapter in India-Maldives Ties During Independence Day Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives, signaling a new chapter in India-Maldives relations. Welcomed by President Mohamed Muizzu, Modi's visit included productive talks and announcements such as a Rs 4,850 crore line of credit and reduced debt repayment obligations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Male | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:31 IST
Modi Marks New Chapter in India-Maldives Ties During Independence Day Celebration
Modi
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives, marking a new chapter in bilateral ties. The guest of honour, Modi, was warmly welcomed by President Mohamed Muizzu and other dignitaries at Republic Square in the Maldivian capital. This historic visit underscored a renewed warmth in relations between the two nations after a period of strain.

During the ceremony, which featured military parades and cultural performances, Modi expressed India's commitment to supporting the Maldivian people's aspirations and working together for the betterment of both countries. India's Ministry of External Affairs hailed the visit as a milestone in bilateral relations, marking the first time an Indian Prime Minister attended the Maldives' Independence Day celebrations.

Following discussions with President Muizzu, Modi announced key agreements, including a Rs 4,850 crore line of credit and a 40% reduction in the Maldives' annual debt repayment obligations. These moves underscore India's role as a trusted ally and signify the renewed intensity in relations, especially after Muizzu's rise to power on an 'India Out' campaign. Modi also engaged with the Indian community in the Maldives, emphasizing people-to-people ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025