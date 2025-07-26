Modi Marks New Chapter in India-Maldives Ties During Independence Day Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives, marking a new chapter in bilateral ties. The guest of honour, Modi, was warmly welcomed by President Mohamed Muizzu and other dignitaries at Republic Square in the Maldivian capital. This historic visit underscored a renewed warmth in relations between the two nations after a period of strain.

During the ceremony, which featured military parades and cultural performances, Modi expressed India's commitment to supporting the Maldivian people's aspirations and working together for the betterment of both countries. India's Ministry of External Affairs hailed the visit as a milestone in bilateral relations, marking the first time an Indian Prime Minister attended the Maldives' Independence Day celebrations.

Following discussions with President Muizzu, Modi announced key agreements, including a Rs 4,850 crore line of credit and a 40% reduction in the Maldives' annual debt repayment obligations. These moves underscore India's role as a trusted ally and signify the renewed intensity in relations, especially after Muizzu's rise to power on an 'India Out' campaign. Modi also engaged with the Indian community in the Maldives, emphasizing people-to-people ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)