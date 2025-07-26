Courage and Sacrifice: Celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas

In a poignant tribute to India's armed forces, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas, commemorating the courage and resilience shown by Indian soldiers in the 1999 Kargil War. The event was marked by reflections on both the valor and the sacrifices made to uphold the nation's sovereignty.

The Kargil War victory, declared after a grueling three-month battle on the icy heights of regions like Tololing and Tiger Hill, exemplifies India's national strength and dignity, Gupta remarked. She emphasized that this victory was crucial not only for territorial defense but also for maintaining India's honor and resolve.

During a senior citizens' ceremony, Gupta announced Delhi government's commitment to providing free health coverage through the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana. She stressed the importance of ensuring that elderly citizens receive adequate medical care, emphasizing their role as invaluable assets to society.

(With inputs from agencies.)