Alessandra Ambrosio to Dazzle Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 Ramp

In a star-studded affair, Brazilian supermodel and international style icon Alessandra Ambrosio is poised to grace the runway for renowned Indian designer Manish Malhotra. The event is set to shine at the prestigious Hyundai India Couture Week 2025, organized in collaboration with Reliance Brands, under the aegis of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), on Saturday. Malhotra, taking to Instagram, shared photos of Ambrosio in Delhi, fueling anticipation for her walk at the much-awaited fashion show.

The Hyundai India Couture Week is being hosted at the iconic Taj Plaza in Delhi, featuring exclusive collections from an ensemble of celebrated designers including Rahul Mishra, JJ Valaya, Ritu Kumar, and many more. Rahul Mishra's collection opens the spectacular event, which spans a week to display exquisite craft and fashion design expertise, with JJ Valaya set to close the event, adding a fitting crescendo to India's highest echelon of creative brilliance.

Rahul Mishra expressed pride and emotional resonance with showcasing at home, with his collection exploring profound themes of love and transformation. FDCI Chairman, Sunil Sethi, underscored JJ Valaya's timeless legacy as pivotal to bringing the 18th edition of India Couture Week to a remarkable finish, celebrating the deep-rooted craftsmanship and creative ingenuity that India is known for globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)