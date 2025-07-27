From Atlanta to Nairobi: African Americans Rediscovering Roots in Kenya

Kenneth Harris, a 38-year-old retired veteran from Atlanta, has found a new home in Nairobi, Kenya, seeking a place where his skin color is celebrated rather than suspect. Harris is among a growing number of African Americans relocating to Kenya to connect with their ancestral roots and explore new opportunities.

Harris, who now runs an Airbnb business in Nairobi, enjoys the city's vibrant atmosphere and the warmth of the Kenyan people. He is part of a wave of African Americans opting for international relocations, seeking a better quality of life amid the changing political landscape in the U.S.

African economies, like Kenya's, stand to benefit from this reverse migration, as African Americans are building thriving businesses and bringing investment opportunities. The movement represents a significant cultural shift, challenging the idea of America as the sole land of opportunity.