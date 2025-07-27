Left Menu

From Atlanta to Nairobi: African Americans Rediscovering Roots in Kenya

Kenneth Harris, a retired U.S. veteran, relocated to Nairobi, Kenya, seeking a life free from racial suspicion and rediscovering ancestral connections. Harris is part of a trend of African Americans moving to Kenya for personal growth and to establish businesses, despite the recent U.S. political climate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 27-07-2025 02:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 02:59 IST
From Atlanta to Nairobi: African Americans Rediscovering Roots in Kenya
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenneth Harris, a 38-year-old retired veteran from Atlanta, has found a new home in Nairobi, Kenya, seeking a place where his skin color is celebrated rather than suspect. Harris is among a growing number of African Americans relocating to Kenya to connect with their ancestral roots and explore new opportunities.

Harris, who now runs an Airbnb business in Nairobi, enjoys the city's vibrant atmosphere and the warmth of the Kenyan people. He is part of a wave of African Americans opting for international relocations, seeking a better quality of life amid the changing political landscape in the U.S.

African economies, like Kenya's, stand to benefit from this reverse migration, as African Americans are building thriving businesses and bringing investment opportunities. The movement represents a significant cultural shift, challenging the idea of America as the sole land of opportunity.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025