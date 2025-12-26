Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he planned ‌to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump soon and that a lot could be decided before the New Year ⁠as Washington pushes diplomatic efforts to end the war with Russia.

Zelenskiy has said that sensitive issues, including any compromises on territory, should be discussed at the ​level of heads of state, and Kyiv has been seeking a ‍face-to-face meeting with Trump. "We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level – with President Trump in the near future. A lot can be decided before the New Year," he ⁠said on ‌X following the ⁠latest round of talks between Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators.

Zelenskiy held talks on Thursday with ‍Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner. He said that some ​documents, part of a wider framework aimed at ending the conflict and ⁠ensuring Ukraine's reconstruction, were "nearly ready" while others were "fully prepared".

Earlier this week, Zelenskiy unveiled a 20-point ⁠draft peace plan that he described as the main framework for ending the war. While the plan outlined Ukraine receiving security guarantees to prevent ⁠further Russian aggression, there was no compromise between Ukraine and the U.S. on ⁠the issues of territory, ‌which Moscow is demanding Kyiv cede.

Control over the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant also remained the matter of ⁠further discussion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)