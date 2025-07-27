Astronaut's Return Sparks New Space frontier in India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing enthusiasm for space among Indian children, spurred by astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's return from space. He noted the rise in space sector startups and the recognition of 12 Maratha forts as UNESCO World Heritage sites, showcasing India's strides in space and heritage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 11:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the return of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, citing it as a catalyst for burgeoning interest in space exploration among Indian youth.
He praised the proliferation of over 200 space startups compared to merely 50 five years ago, indicating a vibrant and expanding sector.
Modi also celebrated the recognition of 12 Maratha forts as UNESCO World Heritage sites, marking achievements in both science and culture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chhatrapati Shivaji's Forts Secure UNESCO World Heritage Status
Khmer Rouge Execution Sites Join UNESCO World Heritage List
India's Triumph: Maratha Military Landscapes Earn UNESCO World Heritage Recognition
Maratha Military Landscapes: India’s Newest UNESCO World Heritage Gem
Bavaria's Fairy-tale Castles Achieve UNESCO World Heritage Status