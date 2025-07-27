Astronaut's Return Sparks New Space frontier in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the return of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, citing it as a catalyst for burgeoning interest in space exploration among Indian youth.

He praised the proliferation of over 200 space startups compared to merely 50 five years ago, indicating a vibrant and expanding sector.

Modi also celebrated the recognition of 12 Maratha forts as UNESCO World Heritage sites, marking achievements in both science and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)