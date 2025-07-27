Left Menu

Astronaut's Return Sparks New Space frontier in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing enthusiasm for space among Indian children, spurred by astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's return from space. He noted the rise in space sector startups and the recognition of 12 Maratha forts as UNESCO World Heritage sites, showcasing India's strides in space and heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 11:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the return of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, citing it as a catalyst for burgeoning interest in space exploration among Indian youth.

He praised the proliferation of over 200 space startups compared to merely 50 five years ago, indicating a vibrant and expanding sector.

Modi also celebrated the recognition of 12 Maratha forts as UNESCO World Heritage sites, marking achievements in both science and culture.

