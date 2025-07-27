Heartfelt Condolences from PM Modi After Tragic Temple Stampede

In a tragic incident on Sunday, a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, resulted in the loss of at least six lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow on social media, extending condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a quick recovery for those injured.

The local administration is currently aiding the affected individuals, with Modi emphasizing the importance of swift and compassionate assistance in such harrowing times.

(With inputs from agencies.)