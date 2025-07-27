Left Menu

Heartfelt Condolences from PM Modi After Tragic Temple Stampede

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of six lives in a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. The tragedy occurred around 9 am. Modi expressed his condolences to the victims' families and wished for the swift recovery of the injured, while local authorities provide assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 12:35 IST
Heartfelt Condolences from PM Modi After Tragic Temple Stampede
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Sunday, a stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, resulted in the loss of at least six lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow on social media, extending condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a quick recovery for those injured.

The local administration is currently aiding the affected individuals, with Modi emphasizing the importance of swift and compassionate assistance in such harrowing times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025