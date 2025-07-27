Bend It Like Beckham Sequel: Gurinder Chadha Confirms Comeback

Indian-origin filmmaker Gurinder Chadha has officially revealed she is developing a sequel to her renowned 2002 film 'Bend It Like Beckham.' The original movie took audiences by storm with its narrative centered on a British Indian teen, portrayed by Parminder Nagra, who defies her immigrant parents to play soccer, supported by co-star Keira Knightley.

According to Deadline, the sequel is in the early stages with Chadha expressing her enthusiasm to bring back familiar characters while honoring the film's legacy of influencing women's sports. In a recent interview, she mentioned her hopes for the return of the original cast, emphasizing that the project's progression depends heavily on crafting a compelling script.

Chadha is committed to ensuring each character has a well-developed arc, striving to create significant scenes for returning cast members. The original film also featured notable performances from Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Anupam Kher, and fans eagerly anticipate their potential involvement in the follow-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)