Thackeray Family Reunion: Raj and Uddhav's Symbolic Meeting
Raj Thackeray met his cousin Uddhav Thackeray on Uddhav's 65th birthday, rekindling familial ties and easing political tensions. The meeting at Matoshree, Uddhav's residence, signified more personal rather than political intentions and followed their recent joint rally emphasizing Marathi identity.
Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:36 IST
In a gesture filled with familial warmth, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray visited Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on the latter's 65th birthday at Matoshree, Bandra.
Accompanied by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, the heartfelt meeting marked the first familial reunion in years, symbolizing a bridge over past rifts.
Though devoid of political undertones, this meeting recaptured public interest, echoing the cousins' recent joint call for Marathi identity at a Mumbai rally.
