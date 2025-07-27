Thackeray Family Reunion: Raj and Uddhav's Symbolic Meeting

In a gesture filled with familial warmth, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray visited Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on the latter's 65th birthday at Matoshree, Bandra.

Accompanied by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, the heartfelt meeting marked the first familial reunion in years, symbolizing a bridge over past rifts.

Though devoid of political undertones, this meeting recaptured public interest, echoing the cousins' recent joint call for Marathi identity at a Mumbai rally.

