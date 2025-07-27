Left Menu

Scandal in Shaolin: Abbot Under Investigation

The abbot of the Shaolin Temple in Henan, Shi Yongxin, is being investigated for embezzlement and sexual misconduct. Accusations include misappropriating temple funds and maintaining improper relationships, violating Buddhist precepts. The temple, rooted in Chan Buddhism, is renowned for martial arts training and attracts global visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:12 IST
Scandal in Shaolin: Abbot Under Investigation
  • Country:
  • China

The head of China's iconic Shaolin Temple is embroiled in a scandal involving financial and sexual misconduct, as reported by official media on Sunday.

Shi Yongxin, the abbot of the renowned Shaolin Temple in Henan province, faces accusations of embezzling funds and misappropriating temple assets according to China Daily. Investigations also point to serious breaches of Buddhist precepts, with allegations of improper relationships and fathering illegitimate children.

Authorities are conducting a joint investigation, promising timely updates to the public. The ancient temple, founded in 495 AD at the foothills of Song Mountain, is tied to Chan or Zen Buddhism and is famed for martial arts, drawing international visitors and students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025