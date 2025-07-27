Scandal in Shaolin: Abbot Under Investigation

The head of China's iconic Shaolin Temple is embroiled in a scandal involving financial and sexual misconduct, as reported by official media on Sunday.

Shi Yongxin, the abbot of the renowned Shaolin Temple in Henan province, faces accusations of embezzling funds and misappropriating temple assets according to China Daily. Investigations also point to serious breaches of Buddhist precepts, with allegations of improper relationships and fathering illegitimate children.

Authorities are conducting a joint investigation, promising timely updates to the public. The ancient temple, founded in 495 AD at the foothills of Song Mountain, is tied to Chan or Zen Buddhism and is famed for martial arts, drawing international visitors and students.

(With inputs from agencies.)