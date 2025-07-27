Left Menu

Vibrant Celebrations Mark Hariyali Teej in Mathura and Vrindavan

Devotees gathered at Mathura and Vrindavan to celebrate Hariyali Teej, a festival intertwined with India's independence. Special darshans and rituals were held at renowned temples, featuring golden and silver swings. Officials ensured smooth and eco-friendly celebrations, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cleanliness and orderly flow of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of Mathura and Vrindavan, thousands of devotees congregated to partake in the vibrant religious celebrations of Hariyali Teej on Sunday. The Shri Banke Bihari Temple became a focal point, with devotees experiencing special darshans as the deity adorned green attire, seated on a gold and silver 'Hindola' swing.

The ritual, deeply rooted in Indian tradition, has connections to India's historic independence day on August 15, 1947. Marking a significant cultural event, the Supreme Court's 2016 order allows this sacred viewing both in the morning and evening.

Local officials, including District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, have prioritized environmentally friendly festivities. The areas were divided into zones to manage the influx of visitors, while ensuring a serene and orderly experience, devoid of plastic waste, under stringent security and traffic regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

