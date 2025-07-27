Vibrant Celebrations Mark Hariyali Teej in Mathura and Vrindavan

In the heart of Mathura and Vrindavan, thousands of devotees congregated to partake in the vibrant religious celebrations of Hariyali Teej on Sunday. The Shri Banke Bihari Temple became a focal point, with devotees experiencing special darshans as the deity adorned green attire, seated on a gold and silver 'Hindola' swing.

The ritual, deeply rooted in Indian tradition, has connections to India's historic independence day on August 15, 1947. Marking a significant cultural event, the Supreme Court's 2016 order allows this sacred viewing both in the morning and evening.

Local officials, including District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh, have prioritized environmentally friendly festivities. The areas were divided into zones to manage the influx of visitors, while ensuring a serene and orderly experience, devoid of plastic waste, under stringent security and traffic regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)