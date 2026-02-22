Temple Festival Mayhem: Clash Between Two Gangs at Thrikunnapuzha
An altercation between two gangs at Thrikunnapuzha escalated at a temple festival, leading to injuries and a police investigation. The conflict began from a previous dispute in a beer parlour. A revolver was brandished during the clash but lacked bullets, resulting in a violent retaliation with a wooden plank.
- Country:
- India
In the quiet town of Thrikunnapuzha, a temple festival became the setting for a violent clash between two rival gangs early Sunday morning. An altercation involving firearms, though temporarily defused by an unloaded weapon, left multiple individuals injured.
The confrontation reportedly stemmed from a disagreement at a local beer parlour the evening before. According to police, a gang led by Praveen Prasanan and another led by Mannarsala Mahesh engaged in a heated exchange, which escalated quickly near the Valiyakulangara temple.
During the incident, Vishnu Sathyan of Thrikunnapuzha allegedly pointed an empty revolver at the members of the rival gang. This provoked an attack using a wooden plank, resulting in serious injuries. A forensic examination will be conducted on the weapon, as investigations continue into the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
