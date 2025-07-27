Left Menu

Mansa Devi Tragedy Highlights Safety Concerns in Pilgrimage Management

A stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar resulted in six fatalities and 28 injuries. The incident, triggered by an electric current leak rumor, highlighted safety concerns. Authorities had closed the stairway thirty minutes prior, but the tragedy still unfolded. A magisterial probe has been ordered to identify causes and preventive measures.

Updated: 27-07-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:45 IST
Mansa Devi Tragedy Highlights Safety Concerns in Pilgrimage Management
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar has left six dead and 28 injured, underscoring the challenges of crowd management during pilgrimages. The tragedy unfolded due to panic sparked by a rumored electric current leak, despite authorities closing the stairway route shortly before.

Rescue operations are ongoing as officials continue to search for victims that may have fallen into surrounding bushes and ditches. The temple's road, the oldest access route, was temporarily closed, having been reopened at 4 pm after the incident. The influx of pilgrims, particularly during the holy month of Sawan, exacerbated the situation.

A magisterial investigation, led by the Haridwar ADM, has been launched to ascertain the root cause and recommend safety improvements. Locals and survivors have criticized the administration's preparedness, citing overcrowding and narrow pathways as critical factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

