Left Menu

A New Era of Storytelling: Lucas Museum Unveiled at Comic-Con

George Lucas introduced the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art at San Diego Comic-Con, highlighting its dedication to illustrated storytelling. Projected to open in 2026, the Los Angeles museum will showcase artworks, including pieces from Norman Rockwell and Jack Kirby, and feature Lucas' extensive collection of 'Star Wars' memorabilia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-07-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 03:37 IST
A New Era of Storytelling: Lucas Museum Unveiled at Comic-Con
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the San Diego Comic-Con, enthusiastic fans greeted George Lucas with cheers as the legendary 'Star Wars' creator introduced the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The San Diego Convention Center buzzed with excitement as Lucas, joined by director Guillermo del Toro and Disney's Lucasfilm VP Doug Chiang, shared insights into this groundbreaking project.

Set to debut in 2026, the museum will occupy an 11-acre campus in Los Angeles' Exposition Park, boasting a 300,000-square-foot building complete with galleries, theaters, and community spaces. The venue promises to celebrate narrative art across multiple formats, hosting everything from Jack Kirby's comic artwork to George Lucas' 'Star Wars' props.

Lucas has long cherished the accessibility of comic books as an art form, having built an extensive collection over decades. Highlighting his passion for all types of art, Lucas considers the museum a 'temple to the people's art.' Gaining support from del Toro, who praised the museum's permanence in preserving cultural narratives, the project stands as a testament to the power of art in storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025