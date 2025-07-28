A New Era of Storytelling: Lucas Museum Unveiled at Comic-Con

At the San Diego Comic-Con, enthusiastic fans greeted George Lucas with cheers as the legendary 'Star Wars' creator introduced the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The San Diego Convention Center buzzed with excitement as Lucas, joined by director Guillermo del Toro and Disney's Lucasfilm VP Doug Chiang, shared insights into this groundbreaking project.

Set to debut in 2026, the museum will occupy an 11-acre campus in Los Angeles' Exposition Park, boasting a 300,000-square-foot building complete with galleries, theaters, and community spaces. The venue promises to celebrate narrative art across multiple formats, hosting everything from Jack Kirby's comic artwork to George Lucas' 'Star Wars' props.

Lucas has long cherished the accessibility of comic books as an art form, having built an extensive collection over decades. Highlighting his passion for all types of art, Lucas considers the museum a 'temple to the people's art.' Gaining support from del Toro, who praised the museum's permanence in preserving cultural narratives, the project stands as a testament to the power of art in storytelling.

