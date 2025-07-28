Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Avsaaneshwar Temple Leaves Two Dead

A tragic stampede at the Avsaaneshwar temple in Haidergarh has left two devotees dead and 32 injured during the holy month of Shravan. The panic ensued after monkeys broke an electric wire, causing it to fall onto a tin shed and send an electric current through the gathered crowd.

The deceased include Prashant, aged 22, from Mubarakpura village, and an unidentified 30-year-old. The wounded were promptly taken to the Trivediganj and Haidergarh Community Health Centres. Five critically injured individuals have been referred to higher medical centers.

Barabanki District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi confirmed that the incident stemmed from damaged wiring. The district and police officials are on-site overseeing the investigation and maintaining order. Worship rituals have since resumed at the temple.