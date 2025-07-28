Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Avsaaneshwar Temple Leaves Two Dead

A tragic stampede occurred at Avsaaneshwar temple in Haidergarh, resulting in two deaths and 32 injuries. The incident was triggered by a live electric wire broken by monkeys, causing panic among devotees. Authorities are investigating the cause and ensuring the affected receive medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 28-07-2025 08:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 08:47 IST
A tragic stampede at the Avsaaneshwar temple in Haidergarh has left two devotees dead and 32 injured during the holy month of Shravan. The panic ensued after monkeys broke an electric wire, causing it to fall onto a tin shed and send an electric current through the gathered crowd.

The deceased include Prashant, aged 22, from Mubarakpura village, and an unidentified 30-year-old. The wounded were promptly taken to the Trivediganj and Haidergarh Community Health Centres. Five critically injured individuals have been referred to higher medical centers.

Barabanki District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi confirmed that the incident stemmed from damaged wiring. The district and police officials are on-site overseeing the investigation and maintaining order. Worship rituals have since resumed at the temple.

