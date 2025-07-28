Tragic Temple Stampede in Haidergarh: A Devotional Gathering Turns Fatal
A stampede at Avsaneshwar temple in Haidergarh resulted in two deaths and 32 injuries after an electric wire, damaged by monkeys, fell onto a tin shed. The incident, occurring during the holy month of Shravan, echoed a similar tragedy in Haridwar days before. Investigations are underway.
A stampede at Avsaneshwar temple in Haidergarh tragically claimed the lives of two devotees and left 32 others injured on Monday. The calamity unfolded when a live electric wire, reportedly severed by monkeys, plummeted onto a tin shed, officials revealed.
The incident occurred during the 'jalabhishek' ritual in the sacred month of Shravan, drawing parallels with a recent stampede in Haridwar. Panic ensued as the electric current spread, generating a state of chaos amongst the attendees.
In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound sorrow and directed authorities to accelerate relief and medical measures. An ongoing investigation aims to ascertain the precise causes of the incident.
