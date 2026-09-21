Following is a ​summary ​of current ‌sports news ​briefs.

Francisco Alvarez's blast ignites ‌Mets rout of Phillies

Francisco Alvarez had two hits Saturday, including ‌the go-ahead three-run homer in ‌the fifth, as the host New York Mets routed the skidding ⁠Philadelphia ​Phillies ⁠10-3. Carson Benge was 3-for-4 with ⁠a solo homer and two ​RBIs for the Mets (71-84), ⁠who have won the middle two ⁠games ​of the four-game series. Brett Baty had two ⁠hits, including a run-scoring single, ⁠while ⁠Benge, Juan Soto and Bo Bichette each had ‌RBI ‌singles during a ​four-run eighth.