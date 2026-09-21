Reuters Sports News Summary
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.
Francisco Alvarez's blast ignites Mets rout of Phillies
Francisco Alvarez had two hits Saturday, including the go-ahead three-run homer in the fifth, as the host New York Mets routed the skidding Philadelphia Phillies 10-3. Carson Benge was 3-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBIs for the Mets (71-84), who have won the middle two games of the four-game series. Brett Baty had two hits, including a run-scoring single, while Benge, Juan Soto and Bo Bichette each had RBI singles during a four-run eighth.