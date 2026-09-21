NFL-Williams and Daniels, top two picks from 2024 NFL Draft, carted off with injuries

Quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, the ​top two picks of the ​2024 NFL Draft, were both ‌carted ​off with injuries in separate games on Sunday. Williams, selected with the first overall pick by the Chicago Bears, ‌suffered a non-contact hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of his team's home clash against the Minnesota Vikings while Daniels left Washington's game with an apparent arm ‌injury on the final play of the first half versus the host Dallas ‌Cowboys.

The 24-year-old Williams' right leg appeared to give way while he scrambled on a first-and-goal attempt. Williams looked to be in pain on the field, and while he was carted from ⁠the ​sideline to the ⁠locker room raised his arm in the air and gave the home crowd a thumbs up. "We’ll ⁠know more tomorrow," said Bears coach Ben Johnson, who added that Williams was in good ​spirits after the game.

"I’m actually happy it’s nothing with the knee ... that ⁠was my first inclination, but the hamstring could be pretty damaging as well. We’ll see how ⁠bad ​it is tomorrow, and we’ll go from there.” Daniels, 25, left Washington's game with what looked to be a serious left elbow injury suffered when ⁠he stumbled after taking a snap and braced himself with his arm, which bent ⁠backwards, before falling ⁠to the turf in obvious pain.

Medical personnel were quick to attend to Daniels on the field before he was carted ‌off the ‌field.