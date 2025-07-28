Labubu's Rise: From Artistry to Global Phenomenon at Comic-Con

At San Diego Comic-Con, the plushie doll Labubu has become a must-have for fans, thanks to its widespread popularity brought on by celebrities like Rihanna and Dua Lipa. Created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, Labubu's appeal has skyrocketed since it became available through Chinese toy company Pop Mart in 2019.

The 'blind box' concept, which allows buyers to receive a surprise item from a themed collection, adds an element of excitement for collectors. Naomi Galban, attending the convention, expressed her anticipation as she queued to get her first Labubu.

Pop Mart reports that after Blackpink's Lisa, a Thai superstar, endorsed Labubu in 2024, sales in North America surged, with 2025 looking to outstrip the previous year's U.S. revenue. The doll's Nordic mythology-inspired backstory continues to captivate fans like Diana Goycortua, who saw collecting them as an exciting game.

