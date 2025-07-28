Left Menu

Comic-Con Highlights: George Lucas Unveils New Museum, Tom Lehrer Remembered, and Taiwan Showstoppers

San Diego Comic-Con saw George Lucas debuting his Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, featuring key entertainment figures. Fans remember musical satirist Tom Lehrer, who passed at 97. A new Taiwanese show touches on a China invasion scenario, while Labubu dolls and superhero film rivalries delight attendees.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

San Diego Comic-Con captivated attendees as George Lucas introduced his latest ambitious project, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The panel, which included Guillermo del Toro and Lucasfilm's Doug Chiang, was moderated by Queen Latifah, drawing enthusiastic Star Wars fans with lightsabers in hand.

Tributes pour in for Tom Lehrer, the musical satirist known for his sharply critical takes on society and politics. Lehrer, who passed away at age 97, left an indelible mark on American cultural life during the mid-20th century. His death was confirmed by his close friend, David Herder.

A provocative new Taiwanese TV series, 'Zero Day Attack,' brings the specter of a Chinese military encroachment to the forefront, offering viewers a somber jolt amid rising tensions. Meanwhile, the quirky Labubu dolls gain traction among attendees, and superhero films fuel the ongoing Marvel vs. DC rivalry.

