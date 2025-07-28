Left Menu

Monk Business: The Shaolin Temple Scandal

The abbot of the historic Shaolin Temple, Shi Yongxin, is under investigation for alleged embezzlement and misconduct. Known for his commercial pursuits, Shi stands accused of misappropriating funds and violating monastic vows. These allegations add to the ongoing controversies surrounding the temple's leadership.

The abbot of the renowned Shaolin Temple, Shi Yongxin, is facing a criminal investigation amid allegations of embezzlement and personal misconduct, according to religious authorities. Shi, 59, stands accused of misappropriating temple assets, maintaining improper relations, and fathering illegitimate children.

Nicknamed the 'CEO monk' for his commercial ventures, Shi sought to leverage the temple's fame, the birthplace of kung fu, for profit. His tenure has seen the monastery become a business hub, engaging in activities like online retail and media production.

The Buddhist Association of China has sanctioned revoking Shi's ordination certification, citing his behaviors as damaging to the Buddhist community's reputation. Shi has previously denied similar allegations made in 2015, maintaining his leadership of the temple since 1999.

