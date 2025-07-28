Jessica Alba confirms her relationship with Danny Ramirez following split from Cash Warren

Actress Jessica Alba has confirmed her relationship with Danny Ramirez months after her split from Cash Warren, reported People. The two were spotted kissing in Los Angeles.

Photos from the PDA-filled outing show the couple with their arms wrapped around one another, kissing near a parked car. Both stars dressed casually for the outing, sporting shoes, grey sweatpants and baseball caps. Ramirez, 32, dressed in a black T-shirt and glasses, while Alba placed a black jacket over a crop top and carried a black handbag. Just two days earlier, Alba and Ramirez were photographed smiling together inside a car after a dinner outing in L.A., as reported by People.

A source informed earlier this month that things are "very new" between the pair. The insider also said of Alba and Ramirez, "They're having a good time together." The duo was previously spotted returning from a romantic getaway in Mexico. Photos obtained at the time by TMZ showed Alba boarding a flight from Cancun with Ramirez, after the pair had spent time together in the area.

At the time, a source shared that Alba has "been getting a lot of attention since the divorce" and is "flattered," reported People. Alba's romance with Ramirez comes months after she filed for divorce from Cash Warren in February, citing irreconcilable differences. She filed for joint custody of their three children Honor, 17, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7, and requested that her legal name be restored to Jessica Marie Alba.

She first met Warren, a film producer, in 2004, and they married on May 19, 2008. Alba listed their date of separation as December 27, 2024, in the divorce filing. Alba first spoke about her split from Warren in January, when she emphasised in a statement that, though it was time for them to "embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals," their kids remain the couple's "highest priority," reported People. (ANI)

