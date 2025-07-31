Left Menu

Remembering Pramilatai Medhe: A Legacy of Service and Dedication

Pramilatai Medhe, the former chief of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, passed away at 97 in Nagpur. A dedicated leader, her life was marked by selfless service and patriotism. With significant contributions to the Samiti, she leaves behind an inspiring legacy for future generations. Her body will be donated to AIIMS Nagpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:19 IST
Remembering Pramilatai Medhe: A Legacy of Service and Dedication
  • Country:
  • India

Pramilatai Medhe, esteemed leader and former chief of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, passed away on Thursday morning in Nagpur, aged 97. Her contributions to the organization's growth and her life dedicated to selfless service have left an indelible mark on many.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Rashtra Sevika Samiti head Shantakka paid their respects, lauding her as a beacon of dedication. Medhe's commitment, particularly in challenging conditions, serves as an enduring inspiration. Her life reflected unparalleled devotion to national and cultural causes.

The Rashtra Sevika Samiti mourns the loss of a maternal figure and guiding force. As per her wish, Medhe's body will be donated to AIIMS Nagpur, further exemplifying her lifelong commitment to service. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed deep sorrow and highlighted her pivotal role in empowering women and advancing the organization's mission across India.

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025