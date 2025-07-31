Remembering Pramilatai Medhe: A Legacy of Service and Dedication

Pramilatai Medhe, esteemed leader and former chief of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, passed away on Thursday morning in Nagpur, aged 97. Her contributions to the organization's growth and her life dedicated to selfless service have left an indelible mark on many.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Rashtra Sevika Samiti head Shantakka paid their respects, lauding her as a beacon of dedication. Medhe's commitment, particularly in challenging conditions, serves as an enduring inspiration. Her life reflected unparalleled devotion to national and cultural causes.

The Rashtra Sevika Samiti mourns the loss of a maternal figure and guiding force. As per her wish, Medhe's body will be donated to AIIMS Nagpur, further exemplifying her lifelong commitment to service. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed deep sorrow and highlighted her pivotal role in empowering women and advancing the organization's mission across India.