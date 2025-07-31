Left Menu

Legacy of Dedication: Pramilatai Medhe's Impact on RSS Women's Wing

Pramilatai Medhe, the former chief of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, passed away at 97 in Nagpur. Known for her dedication, Medhe played a vital role in expanding the organization's work and served as a source of inspiration. Her commitment to patriotism and women's empowerment is widely recognized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 31-07-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 17:22 IST
Pramilatai Medhe, the esteemed former pramukh sanchalika of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, passed away on Thursday morning in Nagpur. She was 97 years old. Her health had deteriorated in the past three months, culminating in her death at the Devi Ahilya Mandir residence.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Rashtra Sevika Samiti head Shantakka paid their respects, highlighting Medhe's tireless contribution to the women's wing of the RSS. Medhe's dedication in the North East served as an exemplary model of hard work and commitment to patriotism.

Her commitment to the organization's cause was absolute, with Bhagwat noting her life was akin to a sacrificial offering. Medhe's passing leaves a void, symbolizing the loss of a maternal figure for many. As per her wishes, her body will be donated to AIIMS Nagpur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

